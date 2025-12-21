Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Mahayuti alliance for its sweeping victory in Maharashtra's local body polls. The BJP claimed over 150 seats and had 3,300 corporators elected, with the alliance securing 75% of council chairpersons.

Shah Hails 'Overwhelming Support' for Mahayuti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra for sweeping the state's local body polls, as the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed it won more than 150 seats across the state, and had 3,300 corporators get elected. Union Minister Shah also thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "Thanks to the people of the state for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections. This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji. On this victory, I extend my best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the NDA," Shah wrote on X.

He also congratulated the BJP state president and state party workers on ensuring the party won such a large number of seats. "At the same time, congratulations to state president Ravindra Chavan, and all the workers of BJP Maharashtra for the BJP winning the maximum number of seats!" he said.

Mahayuti Dominates Poll Results

Vote counting for 286 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats began at 10 AM today. The elections were conducted in two phases with some councils going to polls on December 2, and others conducting polls on December 20.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed earlier today that around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. "Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, over 3300 candidates of the BJP have been elected," he said.

In Pune district, 17 local bodies went to polls, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was not able to open its account.

Stage Set for Major Municipal Corporation Elections

The local body elections is also a run-up to the much awaited political contest set to happen in January 15, when multiple Municipal Corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation and more than 20 others will go to polls. Voting for BMC and other bodies is scheduled for January 15, with counting on January 16. (ANI)