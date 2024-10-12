Dussehra 2024 traffic update: Avoid THESE roads in Mumbai, Noida during festivities

On Sunday, several roads in Noida will see diversions for Durga idol immersion events. Traffic around popular venues such as the Yamuna Riverbank, Hanuman Temple, and various local temples will be impacted.

In preparation for the Dussehra festivities, several cities, including Mumbai and Noida, have announced traffic restrictions for Saturday (October 12) and Sunday (October 13). Officials have provided detailed road closure information and alternative routes to help commuters navigate smoothly during the celebrations.

Mumbai traffic advisory:

On Friday, the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, with restrictions in place from 9 am to 12 pm. Key road closures include:

Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Kapad Bazaar Junction: SVS Road will be closed. Commuters are advised to take alternative routes via Siddhivinayak Junction, SK Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, Gokhale Road, and Portuguese Church Gate.

Keluskar Marg North Junction from Raja Bade Chowk: This road will be shut down. Drivers can opt for LJ Road, Steel Man Junction, and Gokhale Road instead.

Gadkari Chowk Junction to Keluskar Road (South) Dadar Road: MB Raut route is the recommended alternative for commuters in this area.

Traffic Diversions from Senapati Bapat Marg to LJ Marg and Manorama Nagarkar Marg: Drivers should take note of the diversions at the junction and plan accordingly.

Maharashtra: Mumbai braces for Sena vs Sena showdown on Dussehra amid election heat; check details

Noida traffic restrictions:

Noida will also witness traffic restrictions on key routes, particularly around Dussehra events at the stadium. The following roads will be closed to vehicles:

Sector 12-22-56 to Stadium Chowk:

Sector 10-21 U-turn to Sector 12-22-56 Trijunction towards the Stadium

Sector 8-10-11-12 to Stadium Chowk via Mandi Mall Chowk

Sector 31-25 to Sector 21-25 through Mandi Mall Chowk to Stadium Chowk

Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12-22 Chowk and towards the Stadium

Coast Guard Trijunction via NH-24 to Sector 12-22 Chowk

Additionally, for those commuting in and around Noida and Greater Noida Expressway, vehicles will be redirected to alternative routes.

'Don't say bhaiya to us, put your attitude in your pocket & more': Cab driver's viral guidelines sparks debate

Durga Puja traffic diversions for idol immersions:

On Sunday, several roads in Noida will see diversions for Durga idol immersion events. Traffic around popular venues such as the Yamuna Riverbank, Hanuman Temple, and various local temples will be impacted. Notable diversions include:

Cars heading towards Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Delhi: Redirected to alternative routes.

Cars from Sector 37 towards Yamuna Riverbank: Diverted via Mahamaya Flyover.

Cars from Loni Road to Hanuman Temple: Will be redirected via local routes.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use designated alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the festive period.

Latest Videos