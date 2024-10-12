'Don't say bhaiya to us, put your attitude in your pocket & more': Cab driver's viral guidelines sparks debate

An Indian Reddit post by a user named Your_Friendly_Panda has taken the internet by storm, as it showcases a set of amusing yet thought-provoking guidelines from a cab driver that have struck a chord with many netizens.

You are not the owner of the cab.

The person driving the cab is the owner.

Speak politely and take respect.

Close the door slowly.

Put your attitude in your pocket; please don’t show it to us because you are not giving more money to us.

Don’t say bhaiya to us.

Note: Don’t say to drive fast. Be on time.

"I have booked a cab and the cab driver mentioned some guidelines on the cab! What do you about these guidelines?" said the Reddit user along with a photograph of the guidelines.

The guidelines sparked a lively discussion online, particularly around the point of not addressing drivers as "bhaiya," a colloquial term in Hindi and several Indian languages often used to denote a sense of camaraderie or respect towards an older male.

In response to the post, users were quick to share their thoughts. One user remarked, "Most points are fair, but what's with - don't call us bhaiya?" This comment reflects the general confusion surrounding the driver's request, as many view "bhaiya" as a common and respectful form of address.

Another user provided insight, stating, "As long as the driver himself is respectful, I don’t see anything wrong with the guidelines. As for the 'bhaiya' part, I understand it comes off as weird, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong in calling them with whatever works in their regional language. It’s just a word you have to get acquainted with." They further elaborated on regional variations, mentioning terms like "Anna" in the South and "dada/bhau" in Maharashtra, which are also used to convey respect.

Yet another netizen humorously pointed out the peculiarity of the phrase "put your attitude in your pocket," questioning its literal translation. "I’ve never understood what it is supposed to mean. I know what it means in Hindi, and maybe it was started by movies, but its literal English translation is so messed up, lol," they noted.

The discussion took a serious turn as some users emphasized the need for mutual respect between cab drivers and passengers. One user remarked, "He’s right, and there’s nothing wrong with his guidelines. Our country has this habit of looking down on cab drivers, delivery people, and others in similar professions. In fact, this has to be common sense."

Another user added, "In a country where drivers are not respected, they unfortunately have to demand it. Good move." This sentiment highlights a broader societal issue regarding the treatment of service workers in India.

The post has not only highlighted serious social issues but also ignited humor among users. One quipped, "Bhaiya nai toh kya baby bolein," reflecting the playful nature of the discussion.

Many agreed with the guidelines, especially regarding the need for politeness and respect in interactions between drivers and passengers. However, there remains a lingering curiosity and confusion regarding the "bhaiya" ban, with some users stating, "100% agreed with his guidelines, but I’m confused with the 'bhaiya' one; a lot of cab drivers are just a few years older than me, and I feel bhaiya is a good way to address them."

