Maharashtra: Mumbai braces for Sena vs Sena showdown on Dussehra amid election heat; check details

    Mumbai will on Saturday (October 12) witness a massive show of strength from both factions of the Shiv Sena as they hold their traditional Dussehra rallies ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction will gather at Azad Maidan, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar. The rallies are poised to be a show of political muscle as both groups aim to solidify their standing with voters.

    The stakes are high as both rallies come just weeks before the state elections, with the current assembly's term concluding on November 26. Dussehra rallies have been a hallmark event for the Shiv Sena since the 1960s, with party founder Bal Thackeray making powerful speeches at Shivaji Park.

    'Don't say bhaiya to us, put your attitude in your pocket & more': Cab driver's viral guidelines sparks debate

    After the party's dramatic split in 2022, the Uddhav faction has continued to hold the rally at Shivaji Park, while Shinde's faction has shifted its venue to Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

    Despite heavy rain on Thursday night that left both venues muddy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that their rally will proceed as scheduled. Shinde's faction, meanwhile, is expecting a massive turnout at Azad Maidan, with around 2 lakh attendees expected. To accommodate the influx of supporters, 3,000 private buses have been booked to bring people to the venue.

    In the lead-up to the rallies, both factions have released promotional teasers. Shinde's teaser features a symbolic tiger, representing the Shiv Sena, tied to the Congress, with Shinde dramatically cutting the rope, highlighting his break from the Uddhav faction and its ties with the Congress.

    Earth's 'vital signs' reach breaking point, future of humanity precariously hanging by a thread

    On the other hand, the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT) teaser highlights the party's commitment to protecting Maharashtra's pride, with sharp criticism directed at rebel MLAs whom they label as "traitors."

    At Shivaji Park, Uddhav Thackeray is expected to use his speech to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of orchestrating the split within the Shiv Sena to weaken the party. Shinde, in contrast, is likely to highlight his leadership and vision for Maharashtra, distancing himself from what he portrays as the old ties of the Shiv Sena.

