Artisans in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, are seeing a major rise in orders for Ravana effigies as Dussehra approaches. Generational craftsmen are busy building figures of all sizes for the 'Ravan Dahan' celebrations, with prices varying by height.

With the festival of Dussehra just around the corner, artisans and effigy makers in Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur, are witnessing a significant surge in demand for Ravana effigies as preparations for 'Ravan Dahan' gain momentum across the city.

The 'Vijaya Dashami' or 'Dussehra ' is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan on this day, and this belief has given rise to the tradition of burning Ravan effigies.

The 'Vijayadashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival. The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

Generational Artisans on Increased Orders

Ahead of the grand festivities, roadside workshops and stalls across Raipur are bustling with artisans working round the clock, shaping bamboo frames, stuffing firecrackers, and draping colourful paper onto effigies ranging from small domestic models to towering festival-ground installations.

Artisans, many of whom have inherited the craft across generations, noted that orders from residential colonies, Ramlila committees, and cultural societies have picked up considerably this year.

Speaking to ANI, effigy maker Vikram Netam, carrying forward a multi-generational legacy, shared details about their production process and pricing. "Our business has been running since my grandfather’s time. We’ve been at it for about 50 years. The scale of our work depends on the customer's requirements. For temporary structures, we can build up to 30 feet in height. For instance, a 28-foot Ravana costs around Rs 30,000 to Rs 32,000. Naturally, the price increases as the height goes up," Netam said.

Small-Scale Vendors Emphasise Dedication

Similarly, small-scale vendors and local artisans setting up temporary stalls across major squares in Raipur are also drawing substantial footfall.

Kavita, an effigy seller stationed at Devnagar Chowk, emphasised the dedication and meticulous effort required to build these festive figures. "I set up a stall selling Ravana effigies at Devnagar Chowk. We have been doing this for at least 15 to 16 years, crafting Ravana effigies that range in size from 1 foot to 20 feet," Kavita told ANI.

She added, "It requires a great deal of hard work, and we ensure they are well-made. We would never provide anyone with a poorly crafted product, as people take pride in celebrating the festival with enthusiasm."

Markets and artisan hubs across Raipur continue to see lively activity, ahead of the auspicious Vijayadashami evening. (ANI)