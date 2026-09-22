Ahead of Durga Puja, tea garden workers have received advance payments in their bank accounts, offering financial support to thousands of families as they prepare for the festive celebrations.

Durga Puja is just a few days away. Right before the biggest Bengali festival, tea workers have a big reason to smile. Following the new state government's guidelines, workers in the Dooars tea belt are super happy. Ever since the BJP government came to power in the state, local MLAs, ministers, and MPs from the northern tea belt have been constantly raising their voices. They want to reopen closed tea gardens and solve worker issues.

How much bonus did the tea workers get?

Recently, the state government issued an advisory. They asked tea gardens to give a 20 percent bonus to the workers. Since then, the bonus topic became a huge discussion in the tea belt. Right in the middle of this, the Washabarie Tea Estate in Dooars made headlines. They directly credited the 20 percent bonus to the workers' bank accounts.

Getting the bonus money right before the Puja has naturally thrilled the workers. They are praising the Washabarie Tea Estate management for this timely step. The management sent the entire bonus amount straight to their bank accounts. The tea workers say this bonus money is a huge reward for them after a whole year of backbreaking hard work. Every year, workers hold a lot of hope and emotion around the Puja bonus.

They use this money to do their Puja shopping. They buy new clothes for their kids and share the festival joy with their entire family. Washabarie Tea Estate manager Rajkumar Mandal shared the details. He said they followed the state government's directive and directly transferred the 20 percent bonus money to the bank accounts of around 1,800 tea workers.

Tea worker Arjun Lohar is extremely happy after getting the bonus. He said, “We are very happy today. The management transferred our bonus money online directly to our bank accounts. With this money, we will have a great Durga Puja with the whole family this time.”