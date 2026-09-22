Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Likely Before Durga Puja
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rain and strong winds across Kolkata and several South Bengal districts from Tuesday through Saturday, just before Durga Puja.
Durga Puja is less than a month away, but heavy rain continues to lash the state. Workers are building pandals everywhere right now. The new depression has left everyone worried. The weather office says this rain will continue from today, Tuesday, to Saturday, with heavy showers expected in multiple districts.
Rain already started pouring from Monday night. A fresh depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. This weather system is causing continuous rain across Bengal. The showers will not stop until Saturday.
The weather office predicts thunderstorms across almost all South Bengal districts from today, Tuesday, September 22. Light to moderate rain will hit these areas. Strong winds will blow at 30 to 40 km per hour along with lightning and showers.
Heavy rain will lash South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram today, Tuesday. Strong winds will also sweep through these districts at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.
Kolkata will also receive heavy rain today. The city woke up to showers since morning. The sky will remain cloudy as the day progresses. Scattered rain will continue throughout the day and last until Saturday.
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