Kolkata Latest Weather Update: West Bengal to See Higher Temperatures from Today
Heat is set to increase across the state from Dol day, with both South and North Bengal likely to see temperatures rise by 2 to 4 degrees. In Kolkata, winter has ended as the minimum may reach 23°C.
Image Credit : Getty
The heat is going to increase on Dol day, with temperatures touching 25 degrees. The sky has been clear since morning. Sources say the day will get hotter as it progresses. South Bengal will have sunny weather, and after Dol, North Bengal will also see a rise in temperature.
Image Credit : Getty
Sources say the temperature could rise by 2 to 4 degrees today. For the next three to four days, there won't be any major changes. Even though the sky is a bit cloudy in the districts, there's zero chance of rain.
Image Credit : Getty
The heat is increasing in Kolkata today, with the temperature set to rise by 2 degrees compared to yesterday. The minimum temperature already saw a big jump between last Friday and Monday, and the heat is expected to climb again.
Image Credit : Getty
The winter feeling is officially gone today as the heat makes a comeback. The city is all set to feel the warmth. The sky might be partly cloudy in the morning, but don't be fooled—the day will only get hotter.
Image Credit : Getty
Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be 31 degrees, with a minimum of 21 degrees. Yesterday, the minimum was 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 31 degrees. Starting tomorrow, the minimum temperature will settle around 23 degrees.
Image Credit : ANI
Meanwhile, the districts in North Bengal won't see any temperature change for the next 24 hours. But after that, the heat is expected to rise. North Bengal is also looking at a temperature increase of 2 to 3 degrees.
