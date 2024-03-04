Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Bullies don't give $4.5 billion': EAM S Jaishankar slams Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu (WATCH)

    Jaishankar emphasized the positive changes in India's relations with neighboring countries, pointing out instances where India provided aid, vaccines, and made exceptions to its rules in response to various demands.

    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    Addressing concerns about India being perceived as a "bully" in the sub-continent and the Indian Ocean region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly countered the notion during a book launch event in Delhi. He highlighted India's significant financial assistance and support to neighboring countries, and said that true bullies do not extend a $4.5 billion aid package or supply vaccines during crises.

    Council of Ministers brainstormed on vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047: Sources

    He asserted that these actions showcase India's commitment to assisting its neighbors in times of distress, contradicting the perception of India as a bully.

    The External Affairs Minister elaborated on the progress in connectivity and cooperation between India and its neighbors. He highlighted the increased volume of people, trade, and investments, portraying a positive story of collaboration. Jaishankar specifically mentioned positive relations with Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and even Maldives.

    Jaishankar's comments come in response to a previous statement by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who had asserted that being a small nation did not grant others the license to bully Maldives.

    Bangkok: Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video

    Muizzu's remarks had surfaced amid tensions between India and the Maldives, triggered by derogatory comments from Maldivian politicians regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

    President Muizzu, considered pro-China, asserted the independence and sovereignty of the Maldives, rejecting the notion that it is situated in India's backyard. He highlighted the vast exclusive economic zone of the Maldives in the Indian Ocean and stressed that the ocean belongs to all countries within it, not just one specific nation.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 8:46 AM IST
