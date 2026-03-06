A drunken argument between a husband and wife turned fatal after the woman allegedly beat her husband to death with a stick in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday.

A drunken argument between a husband and wife turned fatal after the woman allegedly beat her husband to death with a stick in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday. The victim, identified as 70-year-old Housla Prasad, a retired railway employee, was reportedly killed during a heated dispute inside their rented home. Police have arrested his wife, Sangeeta, and registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to police, the couple had both consumed alcohol when the argument broke out. The altercation escalated rapidly, and in a fit of rage, Sangeeta allegedly picked up a wooden stick lying nearby and repeatedly struck Prasad on the head. The brutal blows left him critically injured, and he died shortly afterward.

A video of the assault has also surfaced on social media and is going viral, reportedly showing the woman hitting the elderly man with the stick.

The victim’s eldest son, Atul, told police that his father had worked in the railways and retired nearly a decade ago. Prasad had four children - sons Atul, Varun, and Tarun, and a daughter Anita, who has been married for several years and lives in Ayodhya.

Family members said Prasad’s first wife, Dulari Devi, died about nine years ago. A few years after her death, Prasad married Sangeeta and the couple moved into a rented house in Mohsinpur Mansoorpur. However, both were reportedly addicted to alcohol, and frequent quarrels and physical fights had become common in their household.

On the day of the incident, which coincided with Holi celebrations, Prasad was allegedly demanding money from Sangeeta to buy more alcohol. Sangeeta, who was also reportedly intoxicated, got into a heated argument with him.

The dispute spiraled out of control when, according to police, she grabbed a stick and struck him repeatedly on the head. The severe head injuries proved fatal.

Station House Officer Srinivas Pandey confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s son. The accused woman has been arrested and is being sent to jail while further investigation is underway.