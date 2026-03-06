Two IAF pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were killed after their Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the IAF expressed their condolences.

Condolences Pour In

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday shared his condolences with the families of two pilots killed in the IAF Su-30MKI crash in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Sharing his grief over their loss, he wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar in the tragic Su-30 crash. Their courage and service to the nation will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them in this hour of grief. https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2029774330767495381?s=20

Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were killed in the Su-30MKI crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, they acknowledged the deaths on X, stating, "IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

Details of the Crash

The IAF had stated that the Su-30MKI was on a training mission when they crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, which is approx 60 km from Jorhat.

The aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," said IAF.

Eyewitness Account

Speaking to ANI, a local stated that they saw the plane coming down in the evening yesterday." We heard a loud noise and an explosion... The police from the Chowki Wala police station are here," he said.

About the Su-30MKI Aircraft

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. The IAF has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKIs. (ANI)