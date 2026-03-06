West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accused the state government of not cooperating with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He claimed officials are creating obstacles while criticizing CM Mamata Banerjee's planned protest.

BJP Alleges Non-Cooperation in Voter List Revision

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the West Bengal government is not cooperating with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. BJP leader claimed that while the revision process is being conducted smoothly across the country, local officials are making the exercise difficult for the public. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, while speaking to ANI, said, "People in Bengal are worried about SIR because the government here is not cooperating in the process. The officials here have made SIR more difficult. SIR is happening across the country...here it is being prolonged by creating obstacles in everything...I hope everything will be completed on time..."

Ghosh Criticises CM's Protest Plans

Meanwhile, on Thursday, West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's move to hold a protest over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll on March 6, saying "it is time for her to go" following the upcoming State Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh alleged that the TMC government has not allowed the Centre's schemes and funds to reach the public. "The CM has just given sit-in protests. She did not even let what PM Modi has given to the public reach them. It is time for her to go," the BJP leader said.

TMC Protest and ECI Data

Last week, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that CM Mamata Banerjee will stage a dharna (sit-in protest) at Metro Channel (Esplanade) on March 6 from 2 pm onwards against alleged discrepancies in the state's SIR exercise.

This came after the ECI released the final electoral roll following the SIR of voter lists in West Bengal, stating that 5,46,053 voters have been deleted using Form 7 after the draft list was published in December 2025. The total number of voters in West Bengal now stands at 7,04,59,284 voters (7.04 crore) as compared to 7,66,37,529 (7.66 crore) before the SIR exercise, showing a change of more than 61 lakh names in the list. (ANI)