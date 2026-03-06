Two IAF pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were killed in a Su-30MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the IAF paid tribute and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of two Indian Air Force pilots in Su-30MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi described the incident as saddening and painful, adding a tribute to the deceased Indian Air Force pilots. "The news of the martyrdom of Indian Air Force soldiers Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar in a plane crash is deeply saddening and painful. I pay my heartfelt tribute to these brave sons of India and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them in this hour of grief," Rahul Gandhi wrote on 'X'.

IAF Confirms Fatalities

Two pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, have been killed in the Su-30MKI crash in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on Friday.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, they acknowledged the deaths on X, stating, "IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

Search Operation and Crash Details

Prior to the acknowledgement, they stated that a search operation was underway. "The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat. Search operations are underway," IAF said on X.

The aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," said IAF.

Speaking to ANI, a local stated that they saw the plane coming down in the evening yesterday." We heard a loud noise and an explosion... The police from the Chowki Wala police station are here. They are searching for him from the helicopter," he said.

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. The IAF has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKIs. (ANI)