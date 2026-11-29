A Kolkata Police sergeant allegedly went on a drunken rampage at a police housing complex in Salt Lake, abusing neighbours and assaulting several people, including a woman sub-inspector, a woman doctor, a lawyer and another police officer.

A Kolkata Police sergeant allegedly went on a drunken rampage at a police housing complex in Salt Lake, abusing neighbours and assaulting several people, including a woman sub-inspector, a woman doctor, a lawyer and another police officer. The accused was eventually arrested by Bidhannagar North Police after his alleged violent outburst continued across multiple locations.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening at the CAP Camp, also known as the 4th Battalion Kolkata Armed Police housing complex in Salt Lake. Around 8.30 pm, Bidhannagar North Police Station received an emergency call reporting that a resident, identified as 35-year-old Dibyendu Singha, who is posted with the armed police battalion, was creating a drunken ruckus.

Singha allegedly abused fellow police personnel and their family members, including children, triggering alarm among residents of the housing complex.

A woman sub-inspector on duty subsequently reached the spot and attempted to calm him down. However, Singha allegedly abused her, challenged her authority and slapped her. He was then detained and taken to Salt Lake Subdivisional Hospital for a medical examination.

When a woman doctor approached him for a medical examination, Singha reportedly abused and slapped her as well.

Accused allegedly assaults lawyer, another police officer

Even after being taken to Bidhannagar North Police Station, Singha reportedly abused the duty officer, women police personnel and even individuals detained at the police station.

“Singha also allegedly slapped an advocate, Deep Mondal, who had gone to the police station to meet one of his clients. Another sub-inspector, Samir Das, stepped in to calm Singha down but he, too, was assaulted,” said a senior officer at Bidhannagar City Police.

Police initiated proceedings against Singha under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers officers to make preventive arrests under certain circumstances.

He was arrested on charges of creating a public nuisance, obstructing public servants from performing their duties, assaulting police personnel and a lawyer, and outraging the modesty of a woman. He was produced before a Salt Lake court on Saturday and subsequently remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Separate case registered following woman SI's complaint

A separate case was also registered based on a complaint filed by the woman sub-inspector who had visited the CAP Camp and was allegedly assaulted by Singha.

The charges include obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, assaulting a public servant on duty, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, and using assault or criminal force against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty.

Police officials further revealed that Singha had allegedly been involved in altercations with neighbours in the past and had faced previous allegations of assault.