A heated clash erupted between DMK and AIADMK councillors in a Chennai Corporation meeting. The dispute started when an AIADMK member questioned praising leaders, escalating with DMK members' remarks on Stalin's portraits and CM Vijay's conduct.

Clash Erupts in Chennai Council Session

A heated confrontation broke out between DMK and AIADMK councillors during a Greater Chennai Corporation Council session on Wednesday. The confrontation began during the "zero hour" session in the presence of Mayor Priya.

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The disruption was ignited by AIADMK Councillor KPK Sathish, representing Ward 182, who voiced his thoughts over the nature of discussions held in the meeting. He stated that he speaks only about issues affecting his ward and questioned why some councillors use the council meeting to praise their party leaders instead of discussing public concerns. He remarked that despite this, several councillors continued to glorify their leaders during the proceedings. His pointed comments drew immediate and sharp objections from the DMK members present, quickly escalating the atmosphere.

DMK Councillor Praises Party, Seeks Stalin's Portrait

Earlier in the meeting, DMK council member Chittrarasu made an administrative request to the Commissioner and Mayor Priya to ensure the photograph of former Chief Minister MK Stalin is displayed in all zonal offices. In response, Mayor Priya directed the Commissioner to issue a formal circular mandating the display of the former CM's portraits.

DMK Council Member Chittrarasu also praised the previous administration, claiming, "The past five years stand as proof that Tamil Nadu cannot hold its head high without Dravidian ideology. The DMK government is evidence that only by understanding and addressing the needs of the people can a government earn a lasting place in their hearts." He further lauded Tamil Nadu Assembly LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin's role, stating that his conduct is even admired by the Chief Minister Vijay.

Scathing Critique of CM Vijay

The session further intensified with remarks from DMK Councillor Durairaj, who launched a scathing critique of the current Chief Minister Vijay. Referencing a recent incident in the Assembly, Durairaj claimed, "Yesterday, CM Vijay did an action like (like MK Stalin) inside the assembly, which is a childish act. He is still behaving as an actor." He is referring to the hand gesture Vijay used in the Assembly session, giving a motion of thanks to the Governor's address. He performed the hand-slashing gesture, which appears to mimic Stalin's earlier gesture, suggesting that the DMK's time and alleged corruption are over.

He contrasted this with the DMK's leadership, adding, "Our leader worked hard for the people and became CM, and not by uploading and believing in reels." "We DMK have been in opposition as many times, and we are known for good opposition. We assure you that we will work hard and we will come back again in good numbers," he said. (ANI)