An under-construction godown collapsed in Taratala, West Bengal, leading to a major rescue operation. Minister Indranil Khan stated rescue is the priority and claimed the construction was illegal. No casualties have been reported yet.

An under-construction godown shed collapsed in the Taratala area of West Bengal on Wednesday, triggering a rescue operation at the site.

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Rescue Ops Top Priority: Minister

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan, who visited the site, said that rescue operations are the top priority and all necessary teams have been deployed at the location. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

"Our priority is to rescue the people trapped inside. All the rescue teams are present at the spot. This is all illegal, which was constructed when the TMC was in power," he said.

More details awaited. (ANI)