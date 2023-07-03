'Nothing detected': Delhi Police on drone spotted over PM Modi's residence

Delhi Police received a call on Monday morning regarding the sighting of a drone over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, which is a no-fly zone. The police said, “Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected."

In a major security breach, a drone was reportedly found hovering over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house in Delhi around 5 am on Monday, July 3. According to reports, the Special Protection Group (SPG) alerted the Delhi Police regarding the presence of a hovering drone near the residence of the Prime Minister, after which cops rushed to PM Modi’s residence immediately but did not find anything.

The Delhi Police told media that information was received at the police control room about an unidentified flying object near PM's residence. The police said, “Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also didn't detect any such flying object near PM's residence.”

The Delhi Police had initiated an investigation into the matter, as stated in the reports. Situated in the VVIP zone of Central Delhi, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence strictly prohibits the operation of drones within its vicinity. The entire area is designated as a no-fly zone, making the drone's presence a breach of regulations.

Earlier this year in April, a drone was reportedly spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. The area also comes under the red, no-fly zone or no drone zone.

