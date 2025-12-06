Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting in Bageshwar, directing officials to ensure timely delivery of welfare schemes and smooth functioning of essential services. He warned against negligence and stressed on resolving public grievances.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday held a review meeting with district-level officials in the Collectorate Auditorium, Bageshwar, and conducted a detailed assessment of the progress of various departments--including Public Works, Education, PMGSY, Jal Sansthan, Electricity, Women and Child Development, Social Welfare, Agriculture, and Horticulture on Saturday.

He said that Bageshwar has immense potential for the development of tourism. The Chief Minister issued clear directives that all welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments must reach eligible beneficiaries in a timely manner. He emphasised that negligence or delays in any department will not be tolerated. He instructed that essential services such as roads, drinking water, health, and education must function smoothly and that public grievances should be resolved promptly.

CM Dhami said, "Bageshwar has immense potential for the development of tourism, natural resources, cultural heritage, and agriculture-based economic activities." He directed officials to identify new sites for adventure tourism and prepare a special action plan to promote winter tourism. He informed that the widening of major roads and the expansion of heli services in the district are progressing rapidly, which will boost tourism and the local economy.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Department was instructed to provide strong market support for local crops such as red rice, ginger, and turmeric; to enhance honey production in mission mode; and to link high-value crops like apples and kiwis with modern technology and market access.

The Social Welfare Department was asked to connect more beneficiaries with government schemes through awareness camps. The Chief Minister noted that pension amounts are now being transferred to beneficiaries' accounts on the 5th of every month, whereas earlier the process took up to three months.

The Chief Minister directed all officials to ensure the quick resolution of public issues, the timely disposal of pending cases, and continuous public service, which should remain the highest priority of the administration. He stressed that no work should remain pending and the general public should not face any inconvenience.

District Magistrate Akanksha Konde and all departmental heads presented a detailed report to the Chief Minister on the major development projects, achievements, and progress being carried out in the district.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also felicitated taekwondo players who have won gold medals at the national level, praising their outstanding performance. He said such players bring pride to the state and serve as an inspiration for the youth. (ANI)