'Drink alcohol, smell thinner or smoke weed...' BJP MP Janardan Mishra's shocking remark on water conservation

In a shocking statement, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Madhya Pradesh said that while it is permissible to consume alcohol, chew tobacco, or smoke weed, one must understand the importance of water. The MP from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Janardan Mishra, made the controversial remarks during a water conservation workshop in his constituency.

"Lands are running dry of water; it must be saved. Eat gutka (tobacco), drink liquor, smell thinner, sulesan (a type of adhesive), or eat iodex but remember the importance of water," Mishra said during the event.

The workshop was held at the Rewa Naraj Kapoor Auditorium in the district on Sunday, November 6, 2022. In the same clip, he added, "If any government announces to waive the water tax, then tell them that we will pay the water tax, and you may waive the rest of the taxes, including electricity bills."

The MP previously was in the news for cleaning a toilet with his bare hands. Earlier this month, a video of him cleaning a toilet with his bare hands was viral. Mishra was cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency after being invited as a chief guest to the school for a plantation programme.

While speaking on corruption, another notable remark was made by the BJP MP last year. Following a seminar at Rewa, he joked that when people come to him with corruption complaints, he tells them not to bother him if the corruption is up to Rs 15 lakh.

He said, "When people come to me complaining about sarpanches' corruption, I tell them as a joke that they should not tell me about it if the corruption is worth more than Rs 15 lakh. It may be considered corrupt if the sum is more than Rs 15 lakh."

