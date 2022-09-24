Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP MP cleans Madhya Pradesh school toilet with bare hands, video goes viral

    BJP MP Janardan Mishra was seen cleaning a dirty toilet with bare hands in a viral video. He was on a visit to a school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. Mishra said, "Everybody should maintain cleanliness. From Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have given the message of cleanliness." 

    BJP MP cleans Madhya Pradesh school toilet with bare hands video goes viral watch gcw
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    In a viral video, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Janardan Mishra was seen cleaning a dirty toilet at a girls' school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district with bare hands in a video shared by the MP's Twitter handle.

    The video was shot on September 22, during the parliamentarian's visit to the school in Khatkhari to participate in a plantation programme as a chief guest. Sharing the video, MP Janardan Mishr said that members of BJP youth wing cleaned the toilets of Khatkhari Girls School as part of Yuva Morcha's Seva Pakhwada campaign. This was followed by a tree planting drive at the school's premises.

    According to the sources, Mishra chose to clean the school's toilet by himself using only water and his bare hands without waiting for any tools, such as gloves or a brush.

    "I was visiting the school and found the toilet to be dirty. So, I cleaned it. This is not a big deal," he was quoted as saying by ANI. In response to a question, Mishra stated, "Everyone should keep their surroundings tidy. They have spread the message of cleanliness, from Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

    He said that he cleaned the restroom to inspire people to maintain cleanliness. Mishra also cleaned a school's restroom in 2018, and a video of the incident went viral at the time. He has also operated a truck for waste collecting.

