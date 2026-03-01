The Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation office in Delhi's Kalkaji was burgled on Feb 28. Signs of forced entry and possible tampering of confidential files were found. Delhi Police has filed an FIR and is scrutinising CCTV and biometric evidence.

The Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation office in Kalkaji, Delhi, was broken into on February 28, with signs of forced entry and possible tampering with confidential documents. The incident was reported by Faraz Alam, Admin Head of the Foundation, at 10:08 am.

"On 28 Feb 2026, at 10.08 am, a PCR call was received at PS Kalkaji vide DD No. 36A, regarding an incident of lock breaking at the office of Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation, located at Kalkaji," said Delhi Police.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered an FIR under sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and are scrutinising CCTV footage and analysing biometric evidence.

SHO Kalkaji, along with local police, immediately rushed to the location and secured the Scene of Crime (SOC). Initial inquiries were conducted with the complainant, who confirmed that the premises had been breached. While he couldn't provide the list of stolen property (which will be done after the inventory audit by the Foundation), the physical evidence of forced entry was documented.

This is the second break-in at a Kailash Satyarthi-linked location, following a 2017 burglary at his residence, where a Nobel Prize replica was stolen.

Forensic Team Gathers Evidence

The Crime Team of South East conducted a thorough forensic inspection of the SOC.

During the evaluation, technicians successfully lifted multiple chance prints from the site for biometric analysis.

Furthermore, CCTV footage is being scrutinised from the immediate vicinity and other relevant places to identify the suspects.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)