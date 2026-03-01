TMC MP Kirti Azad defended the party's Rajya Sabha nominations of experts like Rajeev Kumar, saying they bring valuable perspectives. However, BJP's Sukanta Majumdar criticized the move, alleging it's a reward for Kumar's role in the Saradha scam.

TMC MP Kirti Azad has said that the party consistently provides opportunities to individuals who have excelled in their respective fields so they can present their perspectives in Parliament. Speaking to reporters over the party's Rajya Sabha nominations, TMC MP Azad said, "TMC always gives opportunities to people who have done good work in their fields so that they can put their perspective on their area in parliament. The way the BJP has ruined and finished the parliament, our MPs from TMC, whether in the Rajya Sabha or in the Lok Sabha, have talked about topics. To talk on various topics, these 4 people are the right people."

On the announcement, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also said, "Rajeev Kumar is a senior, experienced police officer, and that's exactly why our party is sending him to the Upper House. It would be good if the opposition gets its own house in order, because TMC has nominated four of the best names to go to the Upper House. Mamata Banerjee has respected a senior, experienced individual. If such a person goes to the Rajya Sabha, it will be good for our party."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led the TMC party in nominating Babul Supriyo, former West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, and actor Koel Mallick for the four Rajya Sabha seats.

BJP Slams TMC's 'Reward' System

Slamming the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday alleged that the party was "rewarding" certain individuals instead of sending dedicated party workers to the Upper House.

Majumdar said, "They are not sending party workers (to the Rajya Sabha). Sending Rajeev Kumar (former DGP) shows that he is being rewarded for the role he played during the inquiry of the Saradha scandal." (ANI)