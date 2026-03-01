A massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, has resulted in the death of 18 people, with several others critically injured. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visited the hospital to console the victims' families.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada to console the families of those who lost their lives in a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district.

18 people have died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, on Saturday. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical.

Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate have informed about the incident.

CM Naidu Reviews Relief Operations

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the same Kakinada accident. CM reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district.

The Chief Minister inquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site.

Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred. Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives.

The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.

PM, Home Minister Offer Condolences and Ex-gratia

Prime Minister Modi also offered condolences to the affected families. He said," Pained by the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM."

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke about the incident and sends condolsence to the families of the deceased.