    Dramatic scenes at Jantar Mantar: Tamil Nadu farmers climb trees, mobile towers in protest; Here's why (WATCH)

    The farmers, numbering around 100, stressed their demands, which included a doubling of income from agricultural activities, a pension of Rs 5,000, individual insurance, and the nationwide interlinking of rivers.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu farmers on Wednesday (April 24) made a dramatic statement in the heart of New Delhi's Jantar Mantar as they climbed trees and mobile towers to raise their voices on various demands. The protest, led by farmers from Tamil Nadu, focused on issues such as fair prices for agricultural produce and the interlinking of rivers.

    According to officials, the protest drew attention as farmers attempted to climb a mobile tower, symbolising their urgent call for action on their grievances. The police swiftly responded to the situation, deploying a fire brigade crane to safely bring down one the protestors from the precarious perch atop the tower.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said that while approximately 50 protesters had gathered to call for river interlinking, only two attempted to climb the mobile tower, with others opting to climb nearby trees.

    The farmers, numbering around 100, stressed their demands, which included a doubling of income from agricultural activities, a pension of Rs 5,000, individual insurance, and the nationwide interlinking of rivers.

    They asserted that failing to address their concerns would result in them contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, specifically in the Varanasi constituency.

    Responding to the situation, the Delhi Fire Services swiftly dispatched personnel and equipment to the scene, in anattemp to safely remove the protesters from the mobile tower using sky lifts.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
