Former VP Venkaiah Naidu joined a walkathon in Hyderabad to raise diabetes awareness. He launched the 'Doctor Wound' app under the 'Amputation-Free Telangana' slogan and urged youth to adopt healthy habits like early rising and exercise.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday participated in a 'Walkathon' organised by The Foot Doctor Hospital at Raidurgam, Hyderabad, highlighting the importance of healthy lifestyle habits and diabetes awareness.

Addressing an event here, Naidu emphasised the significance of early health education."In view of the rapid expansion of diabetes among the people. The Foot Doctor Hospital has planned a very good educational program. I'm happy to attend this program. Children should develop healthy habits right from the early days, getting up early in the morning, exercising, practising yoga, and taking part in sports or other activities, which will help them grow up healthy and live healthy lives later. That is the message of this walkathon..."

Naidu Launches App, Promotes 'Amputation-Free Telangana'

Later, in a post on X, the former Vice President reiterated the message, saying he was "delighted" to inaugurate the walkathon, held under the slogan "Amputation-Free Telangana," and to unveil the "Doctor Wound" application.

"ఆంపుటేషన్ ఫ్రీ తెలంగాణ" నినాదంతో ప్రజల్లో మధుమేహం దుష్ఫలితాలపై అవగాహన కల్పించడానికి ఏర్పాటు చేసిన వాకథాన్ ని ప్రారంభించడం, "డాక్టర్ వూండ్" అనువర్తనాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించడం ఆనందదాయకం. కార్యక్రమాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేసిన నిర్వాహకులకు, పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో పాల్గొన్న యువతకు ప్రత్యేక అభినందనలు… pic.twitter.com/6VI54F9Orh — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 7, 2025

"It is delightful to inaugurate the walkathon organized to raise awareness about the consequences of diabetes among the people under the slogan "Amputation-Free Telangana," and to unveil the "Doctor Wound" application. I extend special congratulations to the organizers who arranged the program and to the large number of youth who participated. Diabetes is steadily increasing in India. Although there are genetic reasons for this, the current lifestyle is the primary cause of diabetes. We can reduce these problems through healthy eating and lifestyle choices," Naidu wrote on X.

'Build a Healthy India'

The post further added, "In addition, by staying aware of the changes in our bodies, even those with diabetes can lead a healthy life. Especially, the youth can build a healthy India by waking up early, exercising physically, and pursuing their favorite sports and games. In this direction, I hope that each and every one of us remains aware and safeguards our health."

Actor Sushanth Urges Foot Care

Actor Sushanth, who also attended the event, urged people to prioritise foot health, especially for those living with diabetes. "People should take care of their feet, and prevention is always better than cure, especially for people with diabetes. So, keep an active lifestyle, and walk, run, exercise, take care of feet, don't take them for granted," Sushant told ANI. (ANI)