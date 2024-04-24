Lok Sabha Polls 2024: From Chandrababu Naidu to Pawayn Kalan, meet Andhra Pradesh's Rs 100 cr club leaders

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As the nomination process unfolds, the assets declared by these leaders and their family members have sparked discussions across the state.

    The political landscape in Kohinoor of India is ablaze with the excitement of upcoming elections, as candidates file their nominations amidst scrutiny of their assets and liabilities. The spotlight falls on prominent leaders such as Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Pawan Kalyan, whose assets have become the subject of intense scrutiny and debate.

    As the nomination process unfolds, the assets declared by these leaders and their family members have sparked discussions across the state. With voters keen to discern whose assets have surged and who leads the race in terms of wealth accumulation, the declarations have become a focal point of political discourse.

    Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, has submitted affidavits detailing their assets to the Election Commission. According to these declarations, Naidu's family boasts assets valued at a staggering 1473 crores, marking a significant increase from previous years.

    In comparison, current Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family have declared assets totaling 779.8 crores. This includes assets held by Jagan himself, as well as those in his wife Bharti's name. The value of their assets has seen a notable rise of 41 percent over the past five years.

    Adding to the electoral spectacle, Pawan Kalyan, the charismatic leader of the Jana Sena Party, has also entered the fray. His nomination papers reveal a substantial increase in assets, with his family's wealth soaring to 163 crores. This represents a remarkable growth of 191 percent since 2019, signaling Pawan Kalyan's rising financial stature.

    The comparison of assets among these political heavyweights highlights the dynamics of wealth and power in Andhra Pradesh politics. As voters weigh their options ahead of the polls, the revelations about leaders' assets provide valuable insights into their economic standings.

