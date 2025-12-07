On Armed Forces Flag Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted soldiers, praising their valour. In Rajasthan, CM Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the 'Honour Run 2025' to honour the sacrifice and courage of veterans and serving personnel.

CM Dhami Extends Greetings on Armed Forces Flag Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday morning extended greetings to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, honouring their "indomitable courage, valour, and bravery" for the nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing a post on X, Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army, the vigilant guardians of India's borders. I bow a million times to the indomitable courage, valour, and bravery of all of you in the service of the nation." भारत की सीमाओं के सजग प्रहरी, भारतीय सेना के पराक्रमी जवानों को "सशस्त्र सेना झंडा दिवस" की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। राष्ट्र सेवा के प्रति आप सभी के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम को कोटिश: नमन।#ArmedForcesFlagDay pic.twitter.com/ziKOmQljQy — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 7, 2025

Rajasthan CM Flags Off 'Honour Run 2025'

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday morning flagged off the 'Honour Run 2025' marathon on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day and said this is not just a race but an opportunity to "express respect and gratitude to those immortal sons of our nation".

Addressing the gathering from the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur, the Chief Minister said, "I heartily welcome and congratulate everyone. This spirit of Jaipur is certainly visible today. This is not just a race but an opportunity to express respect and gratitude to those immortal sons of our nation who sacrificed everything to protect the motherland."

He further added that the purpose of the event is to "honour the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit" of veterans who have selflessly served the nation. "The purpose of this event is to honour the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of our veterans who have selflessly served the nation... Through this 'Honour Run, 'we want to send the message that Rajasthan stands shoulder to shoulder with its soldiers," Sharma said.

The event is dedicated to the brave veterans who have devoted their lives to protecting the nation. (ANI)