Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mercury surge: IMD issues heatwave alert for 8 states as temperatures set to soar

    It can be seen that it is not the first time Mumbai is facing such extreme conditions. Earlier this month, the city and its neighboring areas experienced severe hot weather, with temperatures soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius in parts of Navi Mumbai.

    Mercury surge: IMD issues heatwave alert for 8 states as temperatures set to soar AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather report predicting a heatwave in various regions of Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Telangana over the next five days. The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in these areas.

    Particularly concerning are Thane, Raigad districts, and parts of Mumbai, where a heatwave alert has been issued from April 27 to 29. IMD scientist Sushma Nair attributed this temperature surge to an anti-cyclonic circulation over these regions.

    Bengaluru: Liquor sale suspended for 3 days starting April 24, Check what else will be closed?

    It can be seen that it is not the first time Mumbai is facing such extreme conditions. Earlier this month, the city and its neighboring areas experienced severe hot weather, with temperatures soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius in parts of Navi Mumbai.

    Meanwhile, Odisha's state capital, Bhubaneswar, recorded a scorching 43.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, with temperatures expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius until April 28. As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools due to the extreme weather.

    In other parts of the country, elevated temperatures are expected to persist in Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh until April 28.

    IMD scientist Naresh Kumar warned that eastern India could see temperatures soar to 44 degrees Celsius in the coming days. However, he forecasts slightly lower temperatures, around 38 degrees Celsius, for Delhi in the next 2-3 days.

    'Congress mantra is to loot people even after death': PM Modi slams inheritance tax idea (WATCH)

    Despite this forecast, Delhi experienced a sudden change in weather on Tuesday evening, with heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupting normal activities and causing the diversion of at least 15 Delhi-bound flights.

    Given the prevailing conditions, the IMD has advised the public to take precautions, including avoiding prolonged exposure to heat, staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing, and scheduling strenuous activities during cooler parts of the day.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi has done an unbelievable job in India JPMorgan CEO praises PM, says US needs leader like him (WATCH) snt

    'Modi has done an unbelievable job in India': JPMorgan CEO praises PM, says US needs leader like him (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bengaluru Liquor sale suspended for 3 days starting April 24, Check what else will be closed? gcw

    Bengaluru: Liquor sale suspended for 3 days starting April 24, Check what else will be closed?

    Dangerous intentions of Congress coming to the fore: PM Modi slams inheritance tax idea

    'Congress mantra is to loot people even after death': PM Modi slams inheritance tax idea (WATCH)

    Video of Sandeshkhali horror accused Shahjahan Sheikh in tears goes viral (WATCH)

    'Swag turns into tears...' Video of Sandeshkhali horror accused Shahjahan Sheikh in tears goes viral (WATCH)

    National Commission for Backward classes criticises 'Muslim reservation' in Karnataka vkp

    National Commission for Backward classes criticises ‘Muslim reservation’ in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Why Curio Cottage is most sought-after jewellery brand among Bollywood's leading ladies

    Why Curio Cottage is most sought-after jewellery brand among Bollywood's leading ladies

    Modi has done an unbelievable job in India JPMorgan CEO praises PM, says US needs leader like him (WATCH) snt

    'Modi has done an unbelievable job in India': JPMorgan CEO praises PM, says US needs leader like him (WATCH)

    Missed Preity Zinta in movies? She is back to Bollywood after 7 years RKK

    Missed Preity Zinta in movies? She is back to Bollywood after 7 years

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bengaluru Liquor sale suspended for 3 days starting April 24, Check what else will be closed? gcw

    Bengaluru: Liquor sale suspended for 3 days starting April 24, Check what else will be closed?

    Kerala: Police registers case against makers of Manjummel Boys; Here's why rkn

    Kerala: Police registers case against makers of Manjummel Boys; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon