Mercury surge: IMD issues heatwave alert for 8 states as temperatures set to soar

It can be seen that it is not the first time Mumbai is facing such extreme conditions. Earlier this month, the city and its neighboring areas experienced severe hot weather, with temperatures soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius in parts of Navi Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather report predicting a heatwave in various regions of Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Telangana over the next five days. The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in these areas.

Particularly concerning are Thane, Raigad districts, and parts of Mumbai, where a heatwave alert has been issued from April 27 to 29. IMD scientist Sushma Nair attributed this temperature surge to an anti-cyclonic circulation over these regions.

Meanwhile, Odisha's state capital, Bhubaneswar, recorded a scorching 43.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, with temperatures expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius until April 28. As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools due to the extreme weather.

In other parts of the country, elevated temperatures are expected to persist in Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh until April 28.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar warned that eastern India could see temperatures soar to 44 degrees Celsius in the coming days. However, he forecasts slightly lower temperatures, around 38 degrees Celsius, for Delhi in the next 2-3 days.

Despite this forecast, Delhi experienced a sudden change in weather on Tuesday evening, with heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupting normal activities and causing the diversion of at least 15 Delhi-bound flights.

Given the prevailing conditions, the IMD has advised the public to take precautions, including avoiding prolonged exposure to heat, staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing, and scheduling strenuous activities during cooler parts of the day.