At least 25 people died in a massive fire at a club in Goa's Arpora. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for a probe, while PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia. The Goa CM has confirmed arrests and ordered an inquiry.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths caused by the massive fire at a club-cum-restaurant in Goa's Arpora, and called for a "comprehensive investigation and strict accountability".

At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members.

Kharge Demands Strict Accountability

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "My deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of the 23 people who lost their lives in the tragic fire at Arpora, Goa. This avoidable tragic incident is an irreparable loss, and I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured."

He described the incident as an example of administrative failure and said that the scale of the tragedy demands a comprehensive investigation and strict accountability and emphasised the need for strict enforcement of safety rules. "Such tragedies calls for a comprehensive investigation, strict accountability, and immediate steps to ensure that all fire safety norms are enforced, so that such devastating incidents are never repeated," he posted.

The Congress chief also urged party workers in Goa to extend assistance to the affected families. "I also appeal to all Congress workers in the region to extend every possible support and assistance to the affected families and to stand with them in this hour of grief," he added.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Goa CM Orders Probe, Confirms Arrests

Further, the Goa Chief Minister said that the club's managers and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owners. "This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a big incident of fire has occurred. Twenty-five people died. I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA Michael Lobo accompanied me. All officers were also present there. Fire was doused within half an hour, but at the club where this happened, some people could rush out of it, but some others could not," Sawant said.

The Goa Chief Minister said that a few people died of suffocation. "As per preliminary information, four people were tourists, and the rest were employees at the club. I express my condolences over their demise and express sympathies to their families. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace."

"They will be provided compensation by the Government. 6 people who are in the hospital are being given the best medical treatment at Goa Medical College. I have spoken with the Dean of the College. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. What permissions the club obtained and who granted them will be inquired into," he added.

Goa CM said that it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed. "An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail...Goa Government will take all steps to ensure that such an incident never happens in future," he said. (ANI)