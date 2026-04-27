Dr Nikhil Tandon has been appointed the officiating Director of AIIMS Delhi for six months. He replaces Dr M Sirinivas, who has been appointed a Full-time Member of NITI Aayog. This is a temporary arrangement until a permanent director is found.

Dr Nikhil Tandon Appointed Officiating Director

Dr Nikhil Tandon has been appointed as the officiating Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. He is currently the Professor and Head of Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, and Dean (Academic), according to the Office Memorandum.

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Dr Nikhil Tondon will look after the functions of the Director in this post to his current duties, "With immediate effect for six months or till a regular Director is appointed, whichever is earlier," read the office memorandum. This is a "working arrangement" -- not a full appointment. The search-cum-selection committee for the permanent director will be next.

Dr M Sirinivas Moves to NITI Aayog

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director, Dr M Sirinivas, was relieved from the AIIMS Delhi Director post, and he has been appointed Full-time Member of the NITI Aayog. He will be replacing member of NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul.

Dr M Sirinivas was the Director of AIIMS Delhi. He was appointed as Director of AIIMS on September 22, 2022. Earlier, he was the dean of Employees' State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College, Hyderabad. (ANI)