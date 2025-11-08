The DoT's Special Campaign 5.0, from Oct 2-31, resolved all public grievances, cleared pending files, generated Rs 6.82 crore from waste disposal, and freed up 46,000 sq. ft. of office space across 520 sites nationwide.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) successfully conducted Special Campaign 5.0 aimed at improving cleanliness (Swachhata) and clearing pending references from October 2 to 31.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the campaign was implemented across DoT Headquarters at Sanchar Bhawan and MDS Bhawan, New Delhi, as well as in its attached, subordinate, field offices, and PSUs nationwide. The campaign was personally monitored by the Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, reflecting the Government's commitment to efficiency and transparency.

Key Achievements of the Campaign

As per the Ministry, the Special Campaign 5.0 was successfully conducted at over 520 sites across India. During the implementation phase, the Department achieved 100 per cent resolution of pending public grievances and grievance appeals. The review and clearance of old physical records set as a campaign target were successfully accomplished.

Significant Revenue Generation

Through the identification and disposal of e-waste, scrap furniture, and stationery, the Department generated revenue of approximately Rs 6.82 crore, the Ministry stated.

Enhanced Workspace and Cleanliness

A special focus on office cleanliness in PSUs and field offices led to the liberation of approximately 46,000 sq. ft. of office space, contributing to a more organised and productive work environment. (ANI)