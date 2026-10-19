DoPT launched the one-month implementation phase of Special Campaign 6 on Oct 2. The campaign aims to enhance Swachhata, improve efficiency, promote digital governance, and ensure timely disposal of pending matters and e-waste.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday said it has successfully completed the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 6 and formally launched the one-month-long implementation phase, ensuring timely disposal of pending matters and promoting better management of official resources.

The implementation phase was launched on October 2, coinciding with Swachh Bharat Diwas. The implementation phase will continue till October 31. The campaign, being undertaken by the Government with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) as the nodal department, seeks to strengthen Swachhata, improve efficiency, promote digital governance, improve work environment and culture, ensure timely disposal of pending matters and promote better management of official resources. The launch event was held at Grih Kalyan Kendra here in the national capital, with Secretary (Personnel) as the chief guest. The programme included the Swachhata Oath, a cleanliness drive, floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, tree plantation and cultural presentations on the theme of cleanliness, and concluded with the felicitation of Swachhata Karmayogis.

Preparatory Phase and Action Plans

During the preparatory phase, which was carried out from September 16 to September 30, DoPT said, it undertook a detailed assessment of VIP references, public grievances, parliamentary assurances and other matters requiring time-bound action. The exercise enabled the department to identify priority areas and formulate targeted interventions for their expeditious disposal during the Implementation Phase. The exercise was undertaken across DoPT and its attached and subordinate offices.

Besides, the DoPT and its offices have finalised action plans covering cleanliness drives, disposal of pending matters, records management and freeing up of office space across various locations for focused cleanliness and space-management activities, with emphasis on creating cleaner, more organised and productive workspaces. "A comprehensive review of physical and electronic records, office scrap and other materials requiring weeding out and disposal was also carried out. The department and its associated offices identified records for digitisation, obsolete documents for weeding out and opportunities for better utilisation of available office space. These measures are expected to contribute to improved workplace efficiency and more effective management of institutional resources," said the DoPT in a statement.

Campaign Targets and E-Waste Focus

As part of the preparatory phase, the department has uploaded the requisite targets for Special Campaign 6 on the SCDPM 6 portal of DARPG, which will be used to monitor and review the progress of the campaign. In line with this year’s emphasis of the campaign on effective collection, segregation and disposal of e-waste, the DoPT further said it has kept a special focus on this component as well. Stakeholders across the Department and its associated offices have been sensitised to ensure that e-waste is appropriately identified, segregated, disposed of and managed in accordance with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, with progress to be tracked on the Special Campaign 6 Portal being updated by DARPG.

Reaffirming Commitment to Good Governance

With the preparatory phase successfully completed and the Implementation Phase underway, DoPT is geared up for coordinated action across its offices. The campaign is expected to provide further impetus to the institutionalisation of Swachhata, efficiency, competency-linked capacity building through the iGOT Karmayogi portal, promotion of transparency, accountability and good governance, while fostering a cleaner, more organised and productive working environment. Through Special Campaign 6, the DoPT said it reaffirms its commitment to responsive governance, efficient public administration and sustained improvement in workplace practices, ensuring that the principles of Swachhata, cyber suraksha and good governance become an integral part of the Department’s institutional functioning. (ANI)