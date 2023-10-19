Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Don't teach us secularism': Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

    Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people to vote for BJP nominee Vijay Sharma and voiced his hope that this choice would save Chhattisgarh from the issues of 'love jihad' and religious conversion.

    Dont teach us secularism Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    In a fiery speech at a public rally in the Kawardha assembly constituency of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress. He asserted that the grand old party had no grounds to teach secularism to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sarma particularly criticized the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, claiming that incidents of 'love jihad' and religious conversion were on the rise.

    Sarma proclaimed, "Love jihad, conversion, and the murder of Hindus cannot be justified in the name of secularism. If the Congress comes to power, these issues will escalate." He accused the Congress of encouraging conversions and stated, "Is killing Hindus your concept of secularism? This country belongs to Hindus, and it will remain so. Do not teach us the language of secularism."

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls

    Sarma further contended that building a mosque for Babar after demolishing the Ram Temple was not an example of secularism. He insisted that religious conversion was not synonymous with secularism and that the Congress had failed to fulfill its promise of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during its long years in power. In contrast, he lauded Prime Minister Modi for fulfilling his promises to the people.

    Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people to vote for BJP nominee Vijay Sharma and voiced his hope that this choice would save Chhattisgarh from the issues of 'love jihad' and religious conversion. The Chief Minister's impassioned speech underscored the political tensions ahead of Chhattisgarh's upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for November 7 and 17, with vote counting on December 3.

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    Explained: Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition rkn

    Kerala men die in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan anr

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls

    Recent Stories

    Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day? Read this RBA

    Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day? Read

    Explained Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    Explained: Mera Yuva Bharat, India's bold step towards youth-led transformation

    Football Eden Hazard stages sensational comeback in a charity match (WATCH) osf

    Eden Hazard stages sensational comeback in a charity match (WATCH)

    Education Ministry reforms JAB to ensure seamless JEE main advanced exams gcw

    Education Ministry reforms JAB to ensure seamless JEE main, advanced exams

    Aamir Khan to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh in next film? KNOW details vma

    Aamir Khan to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh in next film? KNOW details

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon