'Don't teach us secularism': Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

In a fiery speech at a public rally in the Kawardha assembly constituency of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress. He asserted that the grand old party had no grounds to teach secularism to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sarma particularly criticized the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, claiming that incidents of 'love jihad' and religious conversion were on the rise.

Sarma proclaimed, "Love jihad, conversion, and the murder of Hindus cannot be justified in the name of secularism. If the Congress comes to power, these issues will escalate." He accused the Congress of encouraging conversions and stated, "Is killing Hindus your concept of secularism? This country belongs to Hindus, and it will remain so. Do not teach us the language of secularism."

Sarma further contended that building a mosque for Babar after demolishing the Ram Temple was not an example of secularism. He insisted that religious conversion was not synonymous with secularism and that the Congress had failed to fulfill its promise of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during its long years in power. In contrast, he lauded Prime Minister Modi for fulfilling his promises to the people.

Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people to vote for BJP nominee Vijay Sharma and voiced his hope that this choice would save Chhattisgarh from the issues of 'love jihad' and religious conversion. The Chief Minister's impassioned speech underscored the political tensions ahead of Chhattisgarh's upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for November 7 and 17, with vote counting on December 3.

