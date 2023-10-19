Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    Deaf and dumb students from Kerala are under training to fly drones which happens to be the first time of its kind in the country. The DGCA has granted permission for the training too.

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Kochi: For the first time in the country, deaf and dumb students are getting training to fly drones. A total of seven children from St.Clare Higher Secondary School in Manickamangalam in Ernakulam district are about to conquer heights from a world without sound. Jaison Joy, Jitin, Ashin Paul, Nikhil Paulson, Mohammad Rauf, Justin and Anantha Krishnan are seeking drone training. These students in Kerala are attempting to write a new chapter in history.

    Amos, a company based in Neeleswaram, began training students at the school to fly drones in August of last year. The training was conducted with the permission of DGCA for differently abled children. The trainers are retired Air Force personnel MJ Augustine Vinod and his wife Varsha. They will receive a certificate for drone flying after finishing their two-month internship. With this, they anticipate being able to obtain greater employment prospects.

    Trainer Varsha claims that the students are intelligent and progress swiftly with the drone. Sister Phincita, the school's headmistress, also told Asianet News that teaching everything in sign language will help students acquire it much more rapidly. Students get knowledge about building and maintaining different drones in addition to learning how to fly drones.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition rkn

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan anr

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district rkn

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district

    Shocking video reveals rat infestation in train pantry; railways reacts (WATCH) AJR

    Shocking video reveals rat infestation in train pantry; railways reacts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Navratri 2023-7 places to enjoy Ramleela in Delhi NCR RBA EAI

    Navratri 2023-7 places to enjoy Ramleela in Delhi NCR

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon