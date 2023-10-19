Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls

Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with providing respect, security, and inclusive development for tribal communities and questioned the financial support the Tribal Ministry received during the Congress's tenure.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (October 19) voiced his confidence in Maniram Kashyap, who he highlighted as a consistent election winner over the past 30 years. Shah drew an analogy to Kashyap's success in Kabaddi, suggesting that he would also emerge victorious in the election "kabaddi" against Bhupesh Baghel.

Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with providing respect, security, and inclusive development for tribal communities and questioned the financial support the Tribal Ministry received during the Congress's tenure.

"Maniram Kashyap has never lost an election in last 30 years. He is a brilliant kabaddi player, he will also defeat Bhupesh Baghel in the 'kabaddi' of the election. PM Modi has given a life of respect for the people of tribals. I want to ask Bhupesh Baghel how much money did they give to the Tribal Ministry when Congress was in power? ST component for Tribal welfare was Rs. 29,000 Crore. PM Modi government increased it to Rs. 1,32,000 Crore. Lights, mobile towers, roads and schools reached the tribal areas," Shah said.

"In the last 9 years, the Modi government developed roads, provided gas cylinders, constructed toilets, Eklavya schools and also gave 5kg rice to every person in a household per month for free. What did you do Bhupesh babu? You opened liquor shops, indulged in many scams including Rs 540 crore coal transportation scam, Rs 1300 crore scam in Gothan scheme and Mahadev app scam. Baghel sharm karo, sharm karo," he added.

The Chhattisgarh assembly elections are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 7 and 17, with the vote count set for December 3. In addition to Chhattisgarh, four other states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram – will also conduct their assembly elections next month.

