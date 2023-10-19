Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls

    Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with providing respect, security, and inclusive development for tribal communities and questioned the financial support the Tribal Ministry received during the Congress's tenure.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah expresses confidence in Maniram Kashyap for upcoming polls AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (October 19) voiced his confidence in Maniram Kashyap, who he highlighted as a consistent election winner over the past 30 years. Shah drew an analogy to Kashyap's success in Kabaddi, suggesting that he would also emerge victorious in the election "kabaddi" against Bhupesh Baghel.

    Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with providing respect, security, and inclusive development for tribal communities and questioned the financial support the Tribal Ministry received during the Congress's tenure.

    Shocking video reveals rat infestation in train pantry; railways reacts (WATCH)

    "Maniram Kashyap has never lost an election in last 30 years. He is a brilliant kabaddi player, he will also defeat Bhupesh Baghel in the 'kabaddi' of the election. PM Modi has given a life of respect for the people of tribals. I want to ask Bhupesh Baghel how much money did they give to the Tribal Ministry when Congress was in power? ST component for Tribal welfare was Rs. 29,000 Crore. PM Modi government increased it to Rs. 1,32,000 Crore. Lights, mobile towers, roads and schools reached the tribal areas," Shah said.

    "In the last 9 years, the Modi government developed roads, provided gas cylinders, constructed toilets, Eklavya schools and also gave 5kg rice to every person in a household per month for free. What did you do Bhupesh babu? You opened liquor shops, indulged in many scams including Rs 540 crore coal transportation scam, Rs 1300 crore scam in Gothan scheme and Mahadev app scam. Baghel sharm karo, sharm karo," he added.

    The Chhattisgarh assembly elections are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 7 and 17, with the vote count set for December 3. In addition to Chhattisgarh, four other states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram – will also conduct their assembly elections next month.

    Namma Metro offers special ticketing prices ahead of World Cup matches in Bengaluru

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition rkn

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan anr

    Kerala: GST department silent on IGST pay of CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district rkn

    Kerala: Health department conducts inspection in food units across Malappuram district

    Shocking video reveals rat infestation in train pantry; railways reacts (WATCH) AJR

    Shocking video reveals rat infestation in train pantry; railways reacts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Apple to Orange 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing radiant skin gcw eai

    Apple to Orange: 9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing, radiant skin

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon