A massive python was spotted trying to enter a house in Assam's flood-hit Sivasagar district. The reptile, displaced by rising waters, sparked panic as residents watched helplessly.

A giant python sent shockwaves through a village in Assam's Sivasagar district after it was spotted trying to enter a residential home, forced out of its natural habitat by the devastating floods that have submerged large parts of the region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Cherakapar village, where the snake was seen attempting to crawl through a window. The reptile's repeated efforts to get inside proved futile as the window remained firmly shut, leaving the python stranded outside while floodwaters rose dangerously around the area.

The sight of the massive snake triggered panic among the family inside the home and nearby residents, who watched helplessly as the python struggled to find dry ground. With vast stretches of the district underwater, the reptile is believed to have ventured towards human settlements in search of higher ground and shelter from the deluge.

Assam Grapples With Worsening Flood Crisis

The incident highlights the growing challenges faced by both humans and wildlife as the flood situation continues to deteriorate across Assam. Sivasagar is among the worst-hit districts, with overflowing rivers and relentless rainfall submerging villages and displacing thousands of families.

Floods have become an annual nightmare for Assam, but this year's crisis has been particularly severe. The rising waters have not only devastated crops and infrastructure but have also forced wild animals, including snakes and other reptiles, to abandon their natural habitats and move closer to populated areas in search of safety.

Wildlife experts have warned that such encounters are likely to increase as floodwaters continue to rise, pushing animals out of forests and grasslands. Snakes, in particular, are known to seek refuge in elevated structures, including homes and trees, when their usual habitats are submerged.

The incident in Cherakapar village is a stark reminder of the human-wildlife conflict that often escalates during natural disasters. While residents managed to stay safe in this instance, the presence of a giant python so close to their homes has understandably left the community shaken.

Local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and report any sightings of wild animals to forest department officials. However, the logistics of mounting rescue operations for both humans and animals remain a challenge amid the ongoing flood crisis.

Rescue Operations Underway Across District

Emergency response teams have been deployed across Sivasagar to evacuate stranded families and provide relief to those affected. The Indian Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force, has been working round the clock to reach marooned villages and distribute essential supplies.

Despite these efforts, many remote villages remain cut off, and the full scale of the devastation is yet to be assessed. Floodwaters have inundated hundreds of hectares of agricultural land, destroying standing crops and livestock, which are the primary sources of livelihood for the local population.

The state government has set up relief camps to accommodate displaced families, but the sheer volume of people affected has stretched resources thin. Health authorities are also on high alert for waterborne diseases, which often follow such catastrophic flooding.

As the water levels continue to rise, residents of Sivasagar are bracing for more difficult days ahead. Meanwhile, forest officials are monitoring the situation closely and have advised people against venturing into flooded areas where wild animals may be taking shelter.