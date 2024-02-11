'Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me': Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's request to children

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed concern over the state education minister's apparent inaction in the face of an MLA making controversial remarks to school children.

Controversy surrounds Santosh Bangar, an MLA from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, as he faces criticism for making unusual remarks to school children during a recent visit to a zilla parishad school in Hingoli district. Bangar's comments, urging children not to eat for two days if their parents don't vote for him in the next election, have stirred a backlash, especially in light of the Election Commission's recent directives against involving children in poll-related activities.

In a viral video capturing the incident, Santosh Bangar is seen addressing a group of school children, all below the age of 10, and making a controversial statement. He instructs them to abstain from eating for two days if their parents do not vote for him in the upcoming elections, a move that directly contradicts the Election Commission's guidelines.

Moreover, Bangar advises the children to respond to any queries from their parents about their refusal to eat by saying, "Vote for Santosh Bangar, only then will we eat." The MLA even goes on to instruct the children to repeat and recite this message when questioned by their parents, further raising concerns about the appropriateness of such instructions to young minds.

These remarks have not gone unnoticed by political opponents, with leaders from the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP calling for strict action against Bangar. NCP-SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto emphasized that Bangar's statements defy Election Commission directives and stressed the need for impartial action against him.

This isn't the first time Santosh Bangar has courted controversy. Known for his provocative statements and actions, he has been involved in several incidents in the past.

From threatening to hang himself if Narendra Modi did not return as Prime Minister to brandishing a sword during a festive rally, Bangar's history of controversial behavior continues to draw attention. In 2022, a video of him slapping a catering manager for a midday meal program also went viral, contributing to his reputation for erratic actions.