Uttar Pradesh: Man consumes poison outside cop's house over harassment by wife, dies

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh' Pilibhit as a man lost his life after consuming poison outside the residence of the Superintendent of Police (SP). The incident took place on Saturday, allegedly stemming from the police's purported reluctance to register a harassment case against the deceased man's wife. The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities.

Family members revealed that the deceased man's wife had recently filed a complaint of domestic violence against him. However, when the man sought police intervention regarding harassment by his wife, his complaint reportedly went unaddressed. This apparent discrepancy in handling the grievances has raised concerns and prompted a closer examination of the circumstances.

According to various reports, the couple, Pradeep and Isha, had been married for two months. Allegedly, Isha had been demanding Rs 5 lakh from her husband. On Saturday morning, Pradeep attempted to file a complaint against his wife at the SP's office. Finding the officer absent, he proceeded to the SP's residence, where he consumed poison in a desperate plea for attention.

Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma acknowledged the incident, stating that Pradeep was rushed to a nearby hospital by the police staff. Unfortunately, Pradeep succumbed to the poisoning. The SP assured a thorough investigation into the matter and emphasized that further action would be determined based on the family's filing of a formal complaint.

