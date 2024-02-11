Farmers' protest: Haryana Police impose Section 144 in Panchkula, ban on march pasts, tractor trolleys

Senior police officials, including Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) and Ambala's Superintendent of Police (SP), have conducted inspections at border points to assess security arrangements.

As farmers gear up for a massive 'Delhi Chalo' march organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has taken stringent measures.

Imposing Section 144 in Panchkula on Sunday (February 11), authorities are preparing to address the concerns of over 200 farmers' unions, who are advocating for various demands, including the implementation of a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

To ensure public safety and manage potential disruptions, Section 144 has been invoked in Panchkula, prohibiting processions, demonstrations, and the carrying of weapons. Elaborate arrangements are underway to seal the Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts ahead of the planned march.

A traffic advisory has been issued, urging commuters to limit travel on main roads on February 13. Alternative routes have been suggested to mitigate potential traffic congestion for those commuting between Chandigarh and Delhi.

To prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public order, mobile internet services and bulk SMS have been suspended in seven Haryana districts. The move aims to curb any attempts to disrupt the planned march and maintain a peaceful environment.

Concrete barricades and road closures have been implemented at the Shambhu border, while the Ghaggar river bed has been strategically altered to impede movement, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining law and order during the upcoming protest.