A viral video from Ahmedabad's LG Hospital allegedly shows doctors sleeping on ICU beds, sparking a full investigation by the AMC. Get the latest on the probe.

A video circulating online allegedly shows doctors resting and sleeping on ICU beds at LG Hospital in Ahmedabad, leading to an investigation ordered by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), officials stated on Monday. The footage is believed to have been captured on Saturday night.

LG Hospital Doctors on ICU Beds? AMC Launches Probe

According to hospital sources, LG Hospital often sees a high volume of patients because the nearby VS Hospital, also managed by AMC, has limited bed space. This causes the ICU at LG Hospital to frequently reach full capacity, forcing some patients to be referred to other hospitals.

The video allegedly shows several resident doctors lying on ICU beds while one doctor is seen tending to patients. In response to the public reaction on social media, the hospital superintendent has been asked to carry out a detailed inquiry. The head of the department has also been asked to provide an explanation.

AMC officials mentioned that the investigation will also look into how many doctors were sleeping while on duty. A senior official said that strict measures will be taken if the doctors’ explanations are not found satisfactory, as reported by the police.

