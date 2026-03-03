If you are also active on social media, pay attention to these things:

1. Do the animal's or person's movements look unnatural?

2. Do the light and shadows match correctly?

3. Is there any weird glitch or lack of detail in the video?

4. Did the account that posted it call it AI or fake? These small clues can help you figure out if a video is real or digitally created.

The viral video of youths in Bihar playing Holi with a cheetah is not real. It's an AI-made video that some people are sharing without checking. In this age of social media, the most important thing is to stay aware. Not everything that goes viral is true.