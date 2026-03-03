Maharashtra ATS conducted raids in Mumbai on three individuals suspected of having links with banned terror groups. This action follows earlier coordinated raids at 21 locations across Ahilyanagar and Yavatmal to counter youth radicalization attempts.

Following intelligence that three individuals were in contact with banned terrorist organizations, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a search and inquiry operation on Monday at their residences, officials said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra State, Mumbai, received confidential information that some youths residing in the Kurla, Shivaji Nagar, and Govandi areas of Mumbai city were in contact with terrorist organizations banned by the Government of India, the Mumbai ATS said in a press note. Based on specific, confidential information, the searches were executed in compliance with legal procedures at the three residences.

State-Wide Anti-Terror Operations

Earlier on February 15, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out coordinated raids at 21 locations across Ahilyanagar and Yavatmal districts as part of a major operation against alleged attempts to radicalise youth and establish links with terrorist organisations, officials said.

According to the Mumbai ATS, searches have been underway since Saturday morning in Pusad and Umarkhed towns of Yavatmal district and at multiple sites in Ahilyanagar district. The action follows inputs about activities aimed at activating several youths by contacting terrorist organisations.

"Maharashtra ATS conducts major operations across the state. Raids were conducted on 14 locations in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal, and 7 locations in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar). ATS launched a search operation after discovering activities to activate several youth by contacting terrorist organisations. Searches have been underway at a total of 21 locations since morning," Mumbai ATS said in a statement.

In a subsequent press note, the agency said that between February 14 and 15, it executed search warrants at 12 locations in Ahilyanagar district. Meanwhile, intensive questioning of 14 suspects is currently underway in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal district.

Officials confirmed that the searches were carried out peacefully and in accordance with legal procedures. The seized electronic devices and documents are being analysed for potential links to extremist networks and possible digital communications with banned outfits. (ANI)