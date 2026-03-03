UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar backed Amit Shah's recent remarks on West Bengal, stating that the people of the state are seeking change from the TMC government and desire development and opportunities like those in UP and Bihar.

Bengal Wants Change, Development: Rajbhar

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday echoed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on West Bengal, stating that the people of the state are seeking change from the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said that the Home Minister's statement reflected the aspirations of the people of West Bengal, asserting that just as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are progressing on the path of development, the people of Bengal also desire similar growth and opportunities.

"The Home Minister has given the correct statement. The people of Bengal want change. Just as UP and Bihar are on the path of development, similarly, the people of Bengal also want development....The Election Commission is conducting SIR. The Election Commission is an independent agency. The deceased are being removed from the list," Rajbhar said.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Rajbhar described the poll body as an independent constitutional authority and said it was taking appropriate steps in revising electoral rolls.

'Parivartan is to Make Bengal Infiltration-Free': Amit Shah

On Monday, Amit Shah took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that the term 'Parivartan' signifies the desire to make West Bengal "infiltration and corruption free" and to replace the Trinamool Congress government with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Addressing a gathering in Mathurapur, Shah said that the Parivartan Yatra has been initiated to bring about change in the state, asserting that 'Parivartan' was not merely about changing the Chief Minister. "The Parivartan Yatras have been initiated to bring about change in West Bengal. Yesterday, Mamata didi said that this is a Yatra to gain power. Mamata didi, by the word 'Parivartan' (change), we do not mean to change the Chief Minister. The people of Bengal will change it (chief minister). But the meaning of 'Parivartan' is to make Bengal free from infiltration. It is meant to make Bengal corruption-free. 'Parivartan' means to throw away the corrupt TMC government and make the BJP government," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister further stated that nine Parivartan Yatras are being organised across West Bengal. Of these, four were flagged off on Monday, with the journey commencing from Siliguri, Nabadwip, Medinipur and Purulia. (ANI)