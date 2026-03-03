AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan slammed TN Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai as a 'DMK spokesperson' over the seat-sharing deadlock. He predicted DMK's downfall, while Congress and DMK leaders expressed confidence in resolving their alliance issues.

AIADMK Lashes Out at TN Congress Chief

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Tuesday lashed out at Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai, calling him a "DMK spokesperson" who has pushed Congress into "darkness". Speaking with ANI, Kovai Sathyan said that the K Selvaperunthagai is the most "unfit" person to lead the Congress in the state as the deadlock over the seat-sharing formula with DMK persists.

Kovai Sathyan also stated that the "end of DMK" in near as it struggles to form a formidable alliance. "The DMK has never won consecutive elections. And it has never faced an election without an alliance. Now, as elections approach and the DMK struggles to form a formidable ally, the end is near for the DMK and its allies." "The leader of Congress in Tamil Nadu is the spokesperson of DMK. He has pushed Congress into darkness. The most unfit person for the role of state leader for a national party," he added.

Seat-Sharing Negotiations Continue

This comes as Congress MP P Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai arrived at the CM Stalin's residence to resolve the deadlock around the seat-sharing formula between DMK and Congress.

Amid a rumoured rift between the alliance partners in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Selvaperunthagai, on Monday, clarified that a settlement between Congress and DMK about seat sharing would be reached after negotiation, adding that there's no confusion between the two parties. "Negotiations take place in every election, and each party will demand more seats, and a settlement will eventually be reached. The same will happen here. We're asking for a few more seats, and a settlement will be reached," the State Congress chief said.

Earlier, DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said K. Selvaperuthagai has made it absolutely clear that the high command hasn't instructed him to talk to anyone. "He said we are in alliance with the DMK, and we are discussing seat-sharing, and there will be some hiccups, but we will resolve them," Annadurai said.

"The RSS and BJP want the Congress to leave the DMK alliance. This is their wish list because they want to isolate the Congress... All these minor hiccups will arise in every seat-sharing negotiation and ultimately, we will resolve them," he added.

Stage Set for 2026 Polls

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.