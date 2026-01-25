Police in Kurnool arrested four people, including a nurse and her children, for allegedly injecting a doctor with HIV-infected blood following a staged road accident. The victim is the wife of the prime accused’s former lover, officials confirmed.

Police in Kurnool have arrested four individuals, including a woman, her associate, and two children, for allegedly attacking a doctor with an HIV-infected injection. The incident, which took place on January 9, involved a staged road accident near KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat.

Officials identified the accused as B Boya Vasundhara, 34, of Kurnool; Konge Jyothi, 40, a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni; and Jyothi’s two children, both in their twenties. The arrests were made on January 24 following investigation into the attack.

According to police, Vasundhara conspired with the others after struggling to accept that her former lover had married another woman. Investigators said she targeted the victim, who is the wife of her ex-partner, by staging an accident and pretending to help. While assisting the injured doctor, Vasundhara allegedly injected her with HIV-infected blood before fleeing the scene.

Authorities revealed that the accused procured blood samples from patients undergoing treatment at a government hospital, claiming the samples were needed for research. The infected blood was stored in a refrigerator and later used in the assault.

The victim, an assistant professor at a private medical college in Kurnool, was returning home on her scooter during a lunch break when two persons on a motorcycle rammed into her vehicle. She fell and sustained injuries, prompting the accused to approach under the guise of offering help. It was during this moment that the injection was administered.

The victim raised an alarm, and her husband, also a doctor, lodged a complaint at Kurnool III Town Police Station on January 10. Police registered a case under Sections 126(2), 118(1), and 272 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators confirmed that the statements of the accused matched the evidence collected so far. The case has drawn attention due to the unusual method of attack and the personal motive behind it. Police continue to probe the conspiracy and the procurement of infected blood samples.