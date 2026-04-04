MDMK founder Vaiko predicts the DMK-led alliance will sweep the Tamil Nadu polls and form a government on its own. Leader Durai Vaiko echoes this confidence, citing the incumbent government's welfare schemes as a key factor for a landslide win.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko exuded confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and form the government. Speaking to ANI here on Saturday, Vaiko said, "The alliance headed by DMK, the secular progressive alliance, will sweep the polls. As I have already stated many times, DMK will form its government on its own. There won't be any need. There won't arise a need to form a coalition government. DMK will form its own government after the election."

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'Landslide Victory' Predicted on Govt's Performance

Echoing similar confidence, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko highlighted the achievements of the incumbent DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, asserting that welfare measures and economic initiatives have strengthened the alliance's position. "The secular progressive alliance headed by DMK is one we are very confident about. We are predicting a landslide victory for us, thanks to the welfare measures undertaken by the current government," Durai Vaiko told ANI, adding that the state has signed over 1,127 MoUs attracting investments worth nearly Rs 12.37 lakh crore, expected to generate around 36 lakh jobs.

Disappointment Over Seat Allocation

However, he expressed disappointment over seat-sharing within the alliance, noting that MDMK was allotted only four seats this time compared to six in the previous election. "We expected more. DMK expected us to accommodate and adjust. So, with a heavy heart, our party agreed to contest 4 seats," he said.

Doubts Over Actor Vijay's Political Debut

On actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Durai Vaiko questioned the conversion of popularity into electoral success. "He is popular among youth, but would this crowd get converted into votes? Not all popular actors who entered politics were successful," he said, expressing doubt over Vijay's chances.

Tamil Nadu Election Details

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23 across 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led SPA and the AIADMK-led alliance. (ANI)