DMK leader R S Bharathi slammed the ruling TVK government, calling the arrest of former minister Anitha Radhakrishnan in a defamation case 'vendetta politics'. Radhakrishnan was arrested for remarks against CM Vijay. Bharathi also hit out at Aadhav Arjuna.

DMK Alleges 'Vendetta Politics' Over Ex-Minister's Arrest

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK Organisational Secretary R S Bharathi on Friday termed the arrest of former Tamil Nadu Minister and party leader Anitha Radhakrishnan as the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government's "vendetta politics" in the State. Addressing reporters, Bharathi highlighted that arrests are not normally executed in defamation cases.

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"Arrests are not normally made in defamation cases. However, the arrest of former Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan shows that the TVK government is carrying out a deliberate act of political vendetta," the DMK leader stated. Radhakrishnan was taken into police custody today shortly after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan rejected the plea, which was filed in connection with a case registered over the former minister's allegedly defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during a DMK public meeting held at Athoor in Thoothukudi district on June 20. While dismissing the plea, the court observed that Tamil Nadu has been governed by leaders from the film industry since 1967 and questioned the aggressive nature of the speech made by Radhakrishnan.

Clash Over Karur Stampede Remarks

Bharathi further slammed Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna over his recent remarks against the DMK regarding the Karur stampede case. "It is inappropriate for Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who is the second accused in the Karur case, to drag the DMK into the issue. The DMK is planning to file a separate case against him," Bharathi stated.

This follows a fiery statement made by Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday, where he targeted the DMK leadership directly and said, "I have an account to settle regarding the Karur stampede case, and we will not let that matter rest until it is fully resolved. You have targeted our leader and our people in Karur. For the sake of Udhayanidhi Stalin's political life, our people were killed with the assistance of the police, and an answer to this will be delivered in due time. The law will take its course. A stampede occurred in Karur on September 27, 2025, during a political rally for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), resulting in 41 deaths and over 140 injuries. (ANI)