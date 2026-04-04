DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy hit back at TVK chief Vijay over the LPG shortage, questioning his grasp of geopolitics and pointing out the state had already raised the issue, caused by the West Asia conflict, with the Central government.

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy questioned TVK chief Vijay's understanding of geopolitics following his recent remarks on the reported LPG shortage in Tamil Nadu, highlighting that the state government has already engaged the Central government on the issue. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Veeraswamy said, "The CM wrote to PM Modi bringing to his notice about the shortage of LPG cylinders in Tamil Nadu, and we had an all-party meeting, when the Parliament was in session," emphasising that the state government wanted the Centre to ensure that LPG would not be in short supply In a pointed remark, he added, "I don't know if Vijay knows enough about geopolitics to understand that the shortage of cylinders is because of a war between Iran and US-Israel. People should ask him, do you know something called the Strait of Hormuz, and what is it?"

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Vijay Criticises Governments Over LPG Shortage

These comments came in response to accusations by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, who had criticised both the Union and state governments over the reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Vijay had questioned, "How is the gas issue now? Has everything been resolved? Due to the gas shortage, how many problems have arisen? How many tea shops have shut down? How many hotels have closed? If they had been more cautious and taken preventive measures, could the gas shortage have been controlled? Only two people (the Union and the state government) are responsible for the gas shortage."

LPG Crisis a Focal Point in Upcoming Elections

The remarks reflect intensifying political tensions ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes on May 4. The LPG crisis due to the West Asia conflict, and resulting virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has become a focal point in the months leading up to the polls, with many political leaders critiquing the Centre, while the Union government is pushing the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to reduce pressure on Liquified Petrolum Gas (LPG) supplies. The main electoral contest in Tamil Nadu is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), and the NDA led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). However, actor-turned-politician Vijay will look to turn it into a three-way contest. (ANI)