DMK MP Tiruchi Siva praised the party's manifesto for the Tamil Nadu polls, highlighting its focus on the middle class. Leader TKS Elangovan said it targets all societal sections, with both expressing confidence in forming the government.

DMK Leaders Laud Manifesto's Focus

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva on Sunday praised the party's manifesto for upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, saying that it focuses on the middle and lower middle class. "The manifesto is very good. It focuses more on the middle class and lower middle class... We have fulfilled all the promises we made earlier. And apart from this, we have also implemented many new things... We hope that people will like it and our government will be formed with 200 seats," Tiruchi Siva told ANI.

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Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that the party has targeted every section of society. "Wherever the public is facing problems, we want to set it right. We promised certain things which will support the public...We targeted all these sections of the society...People use many gadgets, like the washing machine, cooker, stove, electric stove and grinder and everything. They face problems if the gadgets get stuck; in that case, the government gives an Rs 8,500 coupon, with which they can purchase whatever they need immediately...These schemes are targeted only to reduce school dropouts and increase the number of educated children," Elangovan told ANI.

CM Stalin Unveils 'Superstar' Manifesto

Calling the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections a "superstar," Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Sunday announced a slew of welfare measures with a focus on women, families, youth, and farmers. Addressing the manifesto unveiling event in Chennai, Stalin said, "DMK election manifesto has always been a 'hero,' but this time, it is a 'superstar'," highlighting that the document aims for deeper impact and wider reach. CM Stalin said the manifesto focuses on "smart economic multipliers," ensuring monetary support boosts local economies, supports small businesses, enhances skills, and drives long-term outcomes, while maintaining a balance between development and welfare. He also emphasised a shift towards choice-based governance and long-term planning over short-term measures.

Welfare Schemes for Women and Families

Among the key announcements, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month with new beneficiaries added every year, while free bus travel for women under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme will continue. The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be expanded up to Class 8. For families, an "Illa Tharasi" coupon worth Rs 8,000 will be provided to women for purchasing household items, and medical coverage will be extended up to Rs 10 lakh, including families earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually. Pension for senior citizens, widows, and unmarried women above 50 years will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month.

Promises for Youth Employment and Education

For youth, the government promises to provide skill training to five lakh individuals with a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, while aiming to attract Rs 18 lakh crore in investments and create 50 lakh jobs over five years. Financial assistance for college-going students under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will be increased to Rs 1,500 per month, and 35 lakh free laptops will be distributed.

Support for Farmers

For farmers, the manifesto promises free modern electric pump sets without meters for over 20 lakh beneficiaries, along with an increase in procurement prices of paddy to Rs 3,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne.

Housing and Infrastructure Development

In housing and infrastructure, the government aims to build 10 lakh concrete houses under various schemes, allocate Rs 10,000 crore for rural roads, develop four global cities, and construct 50 Semmozhi Poongas across the state.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)