DMK's Alim Albuhari slams Congress, calling it 'more arrogant' than BJP, citing this as the reason for the DMK's exit from the INDIA bloc and the split in Tamil Nadu after Congress supported Vijay's TVK-led government.

Congress 'More Arrogant Than BJP': DMK

DMK leader Alim Albuhari on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress, accusing the party of behaving more "arrogantly" than the BJP, amidst the ongoing tension between both parties in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, Albuhari stated that the DMK joined the INDIA bloc with the belief that the Congress would safeguard the federalism of the country; however, it acted opposite to it.

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The DMK leader stated that it is the major reason that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is also hesitant about joining the multiparty opposition alliance. "The regional party believed the Congress to safeguard and protect federalism. This is the reason why they came together behind Congress as the INDIA Alliance... But the irony is that they started behaving more arrogantly than the BJP... That's the reason why even Kejriwal is hesitant to join, and even if he joins, he will not be that satisfied... It is very clear now why DMK is out of INDIA Alliance," he said.

Rift Over Support to TVK in Tamil Nadu

Speaking on the DMK-Congress split in Tamil Nadu, Albuhari noted that the people voted for the Congress candidates, for the purpose of making MK Stalin Chief Minister, however, he also accused the grand old party of running behind power following the election results, and extending support to C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led government without showcasing any kind of "basic courtesy." "Here, people voted, including the Congress's candidate to make M.K. Stalin the CM, not anyone else... Immediately after the election, they started running behind TVK without basic courtesy, where actually the power is... Here, the ideology matters... So, Congress is losing the basic courtesy and discipline. They are now not competent enough to even criticise the BJP at this stage," he added.

The devlopment comes after the DMK and Congress parted ways from their more than decade-old alliance after no party achieved majority in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections. Congress which contested elections under the Secular Progressive Alliance, with DMK, ended up extending support to actor-turned-politician Vijay's party TVK, who had emerged as the single largest front with 108 seats. The development created a rift between both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Congress, with the DMK accusing the grand old party of 'backstabbing', and also refraining from attending the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting. (ANI)